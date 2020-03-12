Broadway to close theaters, cancel performances until until April

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVO) — New York’s Broadway theater district will go dark amid fears of coronavirus transmission. The closure is effective as of 5 p.m. on March 12th.

The performing arts venues will remain closed until April 13th.

According to Playbill, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the closure in a press conference, ordering that no gatherings of more than 500 people be allowed, except for schools, hospitals, mass transit, and nursing homes.

Ticketholders can obtain refunds or exchanges for their purchases.

