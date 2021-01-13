Bruce Willis asked to leave pharmacy after refusing to wear mask

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Cue the “Die Hard” jokes.

On Monday, actor Bruce Willis, 65, was reportedly asked by staff of a Los Angeles Rite Aid pharmacy to leave after he refused to wear a mask, Page Six reported from sources.

The sources report employees and staff were upset — and many noted that while Willis had a bandana tied around his neck, he didn’t have it covering his nose or mouth.

On Wednesday, Willis told People the incident was “an error in judgment” and said to “be safe out there and let’s continue to mask up.”

The incident raised extra eyebrows as Los Angeles County is the biggest hotspot for COVID-19 cases in the country, with 11,994 new cases reported on Tuesday alone.

