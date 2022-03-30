(WTVO) — Actor Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder caused by brain damage that impairs an individual’s ability to communicate, according to his family.

Aphasia affects a person’s ability to understand language. The National Aphasia Association says the condition is always due to an injury to the brain, is most commonly related to a stroke in older individuals, and can also be caused by head trauma, brain tumors or other infections.

Willis’ daughter, Rumer, posted a statement to Instagram on Wednesday, saying:

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The joint family statement included the names of Wills’ former wife, Demi Moore, and daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, along with his current wife, Emma, and their daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

Willis is the star of such blockbuster movies as “Die Hard,” “Sixth Sense” and “Pulp Fiction.”