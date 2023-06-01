(WTVO) — Actor Bruce Willis’ family revealed details about the star’s ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) recently, with his wife and daughter giving personal accounts of his health struggles.

Wife Emma Heming Willis shared that a clinical trial for a potential FTD treatment was discontinued on May 23 due to poor results. The 68-year-old actor was diagnosed with FTD in February.

“Yesterday I read that Wave Life Sciences ended their clinical trial that could potentially treat frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS),” she wrote in an Instagram post on May 26 “Where [sic] I’m not sure it could have helped us over here, it doesn’t really matter, it still feels like a gut punch.”

The “Die Hard” actor’s daughter, Tallulah Willis, shared her experiences dealing with her father’s diagnosis in a May 31st article for Vogue.

“I keep flipping between the present and the past when I talk about Bruce: he is, he was, he is, he was. That’s because I have hopes for my father that I’m so reluctant to let go of,” she said. “I’ve always recognized elements of his personality in me, and I just know that we’d be such good friends if only there were more time.”

Bruce Willis retired from acting in March 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that impairs an individual’s ability to communicate.

In February, his family announced the condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.