HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — Actor Channing Tatum is reported to be eyeing a remake of “Ghost,” in which he’d play the Patrick Swayze role, but without the 1990 film’s “problematic stereotypes.”

Tatum spoke with Vanity Fair to reveal that he had acquired the rights to “Ghost,” which starred Swayze and Demi Moore, and earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Whoopi Goldberg.

Goldberg was the second black actress to win an Oscar, after Hattie McDaniel won for “Gone With the Wind” in 1939.

“But we’re going to do something different,” Tatum added, noting the original contains problematic stereotypes. “I think it needs to change a little bit.”

Could Tatum be talking about the representation of bankers as persons of low moral fortitude, who may turn to drug dealing and murder as a way to make ends meet?

More likely, Tatum is referencing a plethora of “racial stereotypes” perpetrated by the film, as cataloged by the Tampa Bay Times in a 2005 reassessment of the film titled “Time to Give Up the ‘Ghost’“, in which author Dail Willis bemoans “Every black person in this movie is a stereotype, even Goldberg. One of the villains is Hispanic, and he’s a stereotype, too. A movie that depends on this kind of stuff to be funny is in trouble.”

Despite the film earning five Oscar nominations (including another win for Best Original Screenplay) and becoming the third highest-grossing film at that point in time, Forbes called “Ghost” the “blockbuster Hollywood forgot,” leading Goldberg to tell Deadline in a 2020 interview that she suspected racism was the reason the film had “no sequels, spinoffs, nostalgic reissues, ripoffs or copycats.”

“We were a very mixed cast, and it makes you wonder 30 years later, was it because we were a mixed cast that nobody wanted to celebrate it? Had it been any other cast that happened to be maybe all white, people might’ve celebrated it?” she said.

However, a TV series based on the film was ordered by Paramount in 2013 but never made it beyond the pilot stage.

A musical production of “Ghost” opened on Broadway in 2012, which was co-written by the film’s screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin.