CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Production of the FX series “Justified: City Primeval” has been put on hold after four cars engaged in a gun battle smashed through barricades and onto the set.

According to The Chicago Journal, the incident happened Wednesday night near Douglas Park where star Timothy Olyphant, reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, was present.

Four cars, a white Dodge Charger, gray minivan, a white Dodge Durango, and a gray Audi engaged in a gunfight through neighborhood streets and crashed through barricades and onto a location where the limited series was in production, causing cast and crew to take cover, around 12:49 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Journal, approximately 30 shots were fired and the vehicles escaped onto local expressways.

A 19-year-old victim, who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle, was shot in the leg in the 1400 block of S. Sacramento Avenue, Deadline reported.

No one on the film’s crew was injured, but filming was shut down Thursday and Friday, but is expected to resume next week.

“The Chicago Police Department is committed to ensuring members of the city’s vibrant film and television community are able to do their jobs safely,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement in response to the incident. “We work in close coordination with the Chicago Film Office, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications to ensure production crews have the resources necessary to feel safe and secure while filming in the city’s neighborhoods.”

The incident happened one day after a crew member from “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was ambushed and killed in New York City.