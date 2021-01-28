Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry to reopen with Marvel superhero exhibit

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Museum of Science and Industry will open a new exhibit this year called “Marvel: Universe of Superheroes,” which will include over 300 pieces of memorabilia from Marvel movies and comic books.

In a press release Wednesday, the museum announced that it would reopen to the public on March 7, with three member-only days on March 4-6.

Guests will find statues of characters like Spider-Man, The Thing, and Black Panther, along with costumes from the movie versions of Captain America, Doctor Strange and Thor.

There will also be tributes to Marvel creators Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, along with comic book art released over the past 80 years.

Tickets are available now on the museum’s website.