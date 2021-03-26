Children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

(WTVO) — Author Beverly Cleary, best known for her “Ramona and Beezus Quimby” and “Henry Huggins” has died Friday at 104.

Cleary’s first book, “Henry Huggins,” was published in 1950, according to publisher Harper Collins.

Suzanne Murphy, President and Publisher, HarperCollins Children’s Books shared: “We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time. Looking back, she’d often say, ‘I’ve had a lucky life,’ and generations of children count themselves lucky too—lucky to have the very real characters Beverly Cleary created, including Henry Huggins, Ramona and Beezus Quimby, and Ralph S. Mouse, as true friends who helped shape their growing-up years.”

Cleary created Huggins, his dog Ribsy, the gang on Klickitat Steet, Beezus and his younger sister, Ramona, and others.

She was honored with the American Library Association’s 1975 Laura Ingalls Wilder Award, the Catholic Library Association’s 1980 Regina Medal, and the University of Southern Mississippi’s 1982 Silver Medallion, all presented in recognition of her lasting contribution to children’s literature. In addition, Mrs. Cleary was the 1984 United States author nominee for the prestigious international Hans Christian Andersen Award.

Cleary was named a Living Legend by the Library of Congress in 2000, and was awarded the 2003 National Medal of Art from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Her books have sold more than 85 million copies.