China changes ending of ‘Fight Club’ so authorities win

CHINA (WTVO) — Chinese fans of David Fincher’s 1999 movie “Fight Club” noticed the version of the movie available on streaming now has an altered ending, making it so law enforcement prevails.

Spoilers ahead: In the original ending, Edward Norton’s character watches as multiple bombs set by Brad Pitt’s Tyler Durden, explode, destroying several skyscrapers, in an effort to bring down modern civilization.

According to the Bangkok Post, the new version, available in China on the Tencent Video streaming platform, deletes the explosions and replaces it with a screen that reads, “The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding.”

It also adds that Durden was sent to a “lunatic asylum” and was released in 2012.

The Bangkok Post did not know whether government censors ordered the alteration, or if the movie’s producers made the change.

Chinese authorities under President Xi Jinping have worked to purge society of “unhealthy” elements within movies, television, and video games.