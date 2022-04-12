(WTVO) — Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at the age of 67, according to his family.

The family made the announcement on Tuesday, saying “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness.

“Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” the statement said.

According to his agent, Gottfried died of Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II.

Gilbert’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said of Gilbert, “Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking, and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but. Those who loved him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy, and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder. He’ll be dearly missed by family, friends, fans, and comedy lovers the world over. To quote Gilbert himself, ‘Too soon!'”

Gottfried had performed for over 50 years, getting his start in New York City at the age of 15.

In addition to stand-up comedy and frequent appearances on Howard Stern, Gottfried co-hosted USA’s Up All Night with Rhonda Shear, and was known for his roles in Disney’s Aladdin and the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ren and Stimpy and the Problem Child films.

Recently the documentary “Gilbert” was released revealing an unexpected side to the iconic comedian and his podcast ”Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast!” where Gilbert and Frank Santopadre interview Hollywood icons and legends, continues to be downloaded by millions of people a month.

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, daughter Lily (14) son Max (12), sister Karen and nephew Graham.