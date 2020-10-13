Conchata Ferrell, best known as Berta on “Two and a Half Men,” dies at 77

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 08: Actress Conchata Ferrell attends ‘Out Of Silence: Readings from the Afghan Women’s Writing Project’ at the Museum Of Tolerance on March 8, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Actress Conchata Ferrell has passed away at the age of 77. Ferrell was best known for her 13-year-long role as the housekeeper Berta on the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men.”

Her co-star Jon Cryer took to twitter to express his sympathy, calling her a “beautiful human.”

I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Charlie Sheen said her a friend was “an absolute sweetheart.”

💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Lovely, brilliant Chatti. I'm weeping. She was the warmest, most gracious lady. Her husband Arnie came to every single taping of Two And A Half Men and sat in the audience, beaming with pride. Her sweet daughter Samantha was often there too. Oh, she was loved. She will be missed. https://t.co/38Nu2QGF6L — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) October 13, 2020

According to ABC7 in Chicago, Ferrell had a heart attack over the summer. Conchata was a three time Emmy nominee.

