Conchata Ferrell, best known as Berta on “Two and a Half Men,” dies at 77

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 08: Actress Conchata Ferrell attends ‘Out Of Silence: Readings from the Afghan Women’s Writing Project’ at the Museum Of Tolerance on March 8, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Actress Conchata Ferrell has passed away at the age of 77. Ferrell was best known for her 13-year-long role as the housekeeper Berta on the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men.”

Her co-star Jon Cryer took to twitter to express his sympathy, calling her a “beautiful human.”

Charlie Sheen said her a friend was “an absolute sweetheart.”

According to ABC7 in Chicago, Ferrell had a heart attack over the summer. Conchata was a three time Emmy nominee.

