LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO/KTLA) — Actress Anne Heche was unimpaired by illegal drugs at the time of a fatal crash in Los Angeles in August, according to the medical examiner.

The Los Angele County Medical Examiner issued a report Tuesday, which said “a urine toxicology screen of urine was positive for cocaine, cannabinoids, benzodiazepines and fentanyl,” according to USA Today.

Heche did have drugs in her system that were administered during previous hospital treatment, but the coroner concluded: “there was no evidence of impairment by illicit substances at the time of the crash.”

Her death about a week after the fiery wreck in Mar Vista was due to smoke inhalation and “thermal injuries,” the medical examiner previously announced.

Witnesses recorded video of Heche speeding through city streets before crashing into the two-story home and sparking a fire on August 5. A Venice salon owner spoke with Nexstar’s KTLA, saying Heche had visited his store minutes before the crash.

TMZ reported that authorities believed Heche may have been under the influence of cocaine and other drugs.

She was 53 years old.

The Ohio native, who won an Emmy Award for the NBC soap opera “Another World,” was also known for roles in movies “Donnie Brasco” and “Six Days, Seven Nights,” as well as her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

After her split from DeGeneres, Heche was hospitalized after knocking on the door of a stranger in a rural area near Fresno, California. Authorities said she had appeared shaken and disoriented, and spoke incoherently to the residents.

Over the past two decades, Heche’s career pivoted several times. In 2017, she hosted a weekly radio show on SiriusXM with Jason Ellis called “Love and Heche.”In 2020, Heche made her way into the podcast world. She launched “Better Together” which she cohosted alongside Heather Duffy Boylston. The show was described as a way to celebrate friendship.

She also worked in smaller films, on Broadway, and on TV shows. She recently had recurring roles on the network series “Chicago P.D.,” “All Rise,” and was a contestant on Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars.”