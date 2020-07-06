Country music legend Charlie Daniels dies of stroke at 83

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music firebrand Charlie Daniels has died of a stroke at 83; had hit with `Devil Went Down to Georgia’.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

