(WTVO) — Authorities have determined what caused the death of country music singer Luke Bell last month, after his body was found six days after he was reported missing.

According to an autopsy report obtained by Fox News, Bell died of a fentanyl overdose and his death was ruled an accident.

The report said Bell, 32, was found unresponsive in a shaded parking structure and drug paraphernalia was found with him.

Bell was reported missing in Tucson on Aug. 20, according to the New York Post. Police told Nexstar he was found six days later, on Friday, in the midtown neighborhood of Tucson.

More specifically, the 32-year-old was found in the 5500 block of E. Grant Rd., said Officer Frank Magos of the Tucson Police Department.

Bell, a Wyoming native, released three albums throughout his music career. His last single, “Jealous Guy,” was released in 2021.