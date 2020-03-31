Couple creates quarantine-themed remix of popular Beatles song

Breaking News
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus couple is putting their time in self-quarantine to good use. Pamela Meadows Edwards and her husband created their own version of the song “Yesterday” by the Beatles.

Of course, the remix is coronavirus-themed. You can watch the whole performance below!

