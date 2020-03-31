Couple creates quarantine-themed remix of popular Beatles song

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus couple is putting their time in self-quarantine to good use. Pamela Meadows Edwards and her husband created their own version of the song “Yesterday” by the Beatles.
Of course, the remix is coronavirus-themed. You can watch the whole performance below!
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing
- Bears re-sign DeAndre Houston-Carson
- Winnebago County Sheriff arrests man for wrong way driving, retail theft
- Pritzker expected to extend Illinois’ stay-at-home order
- Elon Musk announces free delivery of FDA-approved ventilators to hospitals worldwide
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!