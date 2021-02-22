Disney+ puts ‘offensive content’ disclaimer on ‘The Muppet Show’

398302 01: Kermit the Frog speaks during the 25th Anniversary of The Muppet Show at The Palace December 9, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — Disney+ is warning viewers that episodes of classic “The Muppet Show” contain “offensive content.”

The variety show created by Jim Henson ran for 120 episodes from 1976 to 1981, featuring puppet characters such as Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy interacting with celebrity guests.

Disney+ released the classic series on its streaming platform on Friday. According to CNN, certain episodes have been flagged with a disclaimer that reads:

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together,” the disclaimer states. “Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.”

Variety reported that 18 episodes feature the disclaimer, including one in which country music star Johnny Cash performs in front of a Confederate flag. The episodes are guest hosted by Jim Nabors, Joel Grey, Steve Martin, Peter Sellers, Cleo Laine, James Coco, Spike Milligan, Crystal Gayle, Kenny Rogers, Beverly Sills, Jonathan Winters, Alan Arkin, James Coburn, Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, Debbie Harry, Wally Boag and Marty Feldman.