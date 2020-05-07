Disney Springs at Walt Disney World to open May 20th

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WTVO) — Disney World announced Thursday that Disney Springs will be opening in Florida on May 20th.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this phase.

According to a statement released by the company, “Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members.”

The rest of Walt Disney World will remain closed, including theme parks and hotels, according to the blog.

During this phase, Disney Springs will have limitations on capacity, parking and operating hours.

The blog said Disney Springs may announce additional protocols closer to the opening date.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

