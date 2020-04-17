Disney to offer ‘Bedtime Hotline’ for kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to add some magic to your child’s bedtime routine? If so, Disney has just the thing for you.

For a limited time, parents can now call the Bedtime Hotline at 877-7-MICKEY for their kids to hear a special goodnight message from their favorite Disney characters.

The characters include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

The magic will only last through the end of April though.

There is a limit of one message per phone call.

For other entertaining ideas at home, including free downloadable sleep content activities to Create Magic Moments with Disney, check out www.shopDisney.com/BedtimeHotline.

