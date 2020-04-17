Disney to offer ‘Bedtime Hotline’ for kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to add some magic to your child’s bedtime routine? If so, Disney has just the thing for you.

For a limited time, parents can now call the Bedtime Hotline at 877-7-MICKEY for their kids to hear a special goodnight message from their favorite Disney characters.

Disney Bedtime Hotline 💤 is back for a limited time from @shopDisney! Parents, call 1-8-77-7-MICKEY to hear a special goodnight message from your favorite Disney characters, all from the comfort of home. https://t.co/JHXyqiPQwR #DisneyMagicMoments✨ pic.twitter.com/2dnzwNiM4x — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 17, 2020

The characters include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

The magic will only last through the end of April though.

There is a limit of one message per phone call.

For other entertaining ideas at home, including free downloadable sleep content activities to Create Magic Moments with Disney, check out www.shopDisney.com/BedtimeHotline.

