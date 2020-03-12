Disneyland shuts down due to coronavirus fears

CALIFORNIA (WTVO) — Disneyland announced Thursday that its California park will be closing on March 14th and through the end of the month due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Disneyland said the Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure will be shut down. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort are set to remain open until Monday, March 15th to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements.

Downtown Disney will remain open.

Guests who wish to cancel or change their visit are advised to contact the Walt Disney Travel Company at 714-520-5050.

