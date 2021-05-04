Disneyland’s Snow White ride criticized for ‘non-consensual’ kiss

CALIFORNIA (WTVO) — Disneyland in California opened on Friday after being closed for almost a year, and one of its rides is causing controversy.

The newly renovated Snow White’s Enchanted Wish ride was criticized by the San Francisco Gate because it depicts Prince Charming kissing Snow White while she’s unconscious and without her consent.

According to Managing Editor Katie Dowd and writer Julie Tremaine, the kiss “cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening.”

The new ride shows the finale from the classic Walt Disney film story, in which the Prince finds Snow White asleep under a spell from the Evil Queen, and gives her “true love’s kiss” to wake her.

“Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK?” the publication argued.

Disneyland has not responded to the criticism.