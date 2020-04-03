Dolly Parton reads ‘The Little Engine That Could’ in first episode of bedtime story series

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dolly Parton premiered her new ten-part YouTube series ‘Goodnight with Dolly’ on Thursday night reading ‘The Little Engine That Could’ to over 200,000 people.

The show features Parton, “The Book Lady,” reading a series of books from her Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library series “all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time.” Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that sends free books to children in the mail.

“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” Parton said in a statement on the program’s website. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love.”

Parton’s storytime will be streamed on Facebook every Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT.

“Dolly hopes this series of stories will provide comfort and reassurance to coping kids and families during the shelter-in-place mandates,” according to the news release.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories