Dolly Parton set to read bedtime stories online

Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country star Dolly Parton is set to start reading a series of bedtime stories online.

According to a Facebook page, Dolly will be reading on ten different dates throughout June of 2020.

The page said the following:

“Goodnight With Dolly” will feature Dolly Parton reading a series of Imagination Library books all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time. GOODNIGHT WITH DOLLY FACEBOOK PAGE

Dolly is set to read her first story on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

