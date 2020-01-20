Dwayne Johnson reveals cause of dad’s death

(WTVO) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson expressed his appreciation for the support he says he’s received in the wake of his legendary father’s death, pro-wrestler Rocky Johnson.

Johnson’s father died last week at the age of 75. In a video posted to Instagram, the younger Johnson said, ‘My heart is so full of gratitude.’

Johnson posted a nearly 8 minute video on Instagram on Sunday, with the caption: “Hard to express how deeply grateful I am for all your love, mana & support. My family and I thank you. Go hug your loved ones hard, while you still can. I love you. DJ #ripsoulman.”

“As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago, I lost him just like that, didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him,” Johnson said. “I’d give anything right now to give him a big ol’ hug and a big ol’ kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn’t get a chance to say that. But such is life, as many of you know, based on the messages that you have shared with me, that many of you understand this pain when you lose a parent.”

“He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection, and on Tuesday he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg,” Johnson said. “It was a big ol’ blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung, and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”

“I’ve written a lot of speeches for myself over the years, but I have no idea where to start with this one,” Johnson said. “But I do have my tequila and I can hear him now, ‘Good, that’s the way you’ve got to do it.’ I can also hear him now, ‘Make sure you put me over in the speech, say good stuff about me.'”

In this undated photo provided by WWE, Inc., “Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson. Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler who became better known as the father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was 75. (WWE, Inc. via AP)

