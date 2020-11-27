Ed Murray, Bill Murray’s brother, dies at 76

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ed Murray, brother of actor/comedian Bill Murray, died at 76.
Ed caddied at Indian Hills Country Club at the age of 10 and would go on to receive the Evans Scholarship, a scholarship awarded to golf caddies, in 1963, while attending Northwestern University.
His story would serve as an inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in ‘Caddyshack’ when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote the screenplay.
Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame.
William Murray Golf released a statement that called Ed ‘true family man and a gentle, sweet soul.’
They said they will honor his memory from this day forward.
