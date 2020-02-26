FCC receives 1,300 complaints over Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(WTVO) — The Federal Communications Commission reportedly received more than 1,300 complaints from viewers about the Super Bowl LIV halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

According to WFAA, one viewer from Wyoming wrote: “The show was not appropriate for a general audience. It was sexually explicit and would have been considered soft porn not many years ago.”

Another viewer from Tennessee wrote, “I do not subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we do not buy porn for $20 a flick, we simply wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl. God forbid we expected to watch football and a quick concert but instead had our eyes molested.”

The Super Bowl LIV was seen by 102 million viewers when it aired on Fox on February 2nd, according to Nielsen.

A woman from Vermont said, “I applaud Shakira and Jennifer Lopez for being in amazing shape and having great voices, but that show was 100% about sex and NOT even remotely family friendly.”

In comparison, WFAA reported, the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction generated 540,000 complaints.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

