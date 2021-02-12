Fired ‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano announces new film project with commentator Ben Shapiro

Gina Carano attends the LA premiere of “The Mandalorian” at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. In a statement Wednesday, Lucasfilm said Carano is no longer a part of “The Mandalorian” cast after many online called for her firing over a social media post that likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the U.S. political climate. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(WTVO) — Two days after it was announced that Lucasfilm had fired “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano over a controversial social media post, the actress announced she had signed a deal to produce a film for Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire.

Deadline reported Friday that Carano said of the deal: “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Carano will develop, produce and star in the film, which will be released exclusively to members of The Daily Wire. Daily Wire had previously released “Run, Hide, Fight,” about a high school shooting, starring Thomas Jane.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” said Shapiro, Daily Wire’s co-founder and Editor Emeritus. “We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the X-wing to take down their Death Star.”

Carano was fired from her role as Cara Dune on the Disney+ “Star Wars” series after she made a post to TikTok criticizing “cancel culture.”

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children,” Carano wrote. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Lucasfilm described the former MMA star and “Deadpool” actress’ post as “abhorrent” in a statement about her firing. She was also dropped by her talent agency.

“It is not about an honest attempt to cleanse the culture. It is not about an honest attempt to have discussion or conversation,” Shapiro said. “It is about, can we wrong-foot you so that we have an excuse to say that your entire career has been completely and utterly garbage and that you are a bad person, and so we feel good about excising you from the body politic. That’s all that is happening right now in the culture, and that is a big deal.”

Carano’s film with Daily Wire will be part of the outlet’s partnership with “Bone Tomahawk” producer Dallas Sonnier under the Bonfire Legend brand.

Sonnier was previously the head of Cinestate but stepped down after rape and sexual abuse allegations surfaced about one of the company’s core production team members, Adam Donaghey.