Former Mythbusters’ host Grant Imahara, dies unexpectedly at 49

(WTVO) — Grant Imahara, most famously known for his prominent role in Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters, has reportedly died. According to Variety, a spokesman from Discovery confirmed his death but no other details were immediately released.
“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” the Discovery spokesperson said in a statement.
Imahara appeared in more than 200 episodes of the hit series “Mythbusters,” from 2005 through 2014.
Several of his colleagues shared their condolences on Twitter.
Imahara was only 49 years old.
