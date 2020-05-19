Former WWE star Shad Gaspard and son missing after being swept out to sea while swimming

VENICE, Calif. (CNN) — Search teams in California are looking for a former World Wrestling Entertainment star, Shad Gaspard, who has been missing since going swimming with his son off the coast of Los Angeles on Sunday.

L.A. County lifeguards are using sonar equipment to try and find the 39-year-old man who went missing off the Venice coast.

They are not identifying him, but TMZ is reporting it’s retired WWE star Shad Gaspard, who was well known as part of the team ‘Cryme Tyme.’

Gaspard was reportedly with his ten-year-old son about 700 feet from shore when they got swept away in a rip current.

Lifeguards rescued the boy and he is okay.

But Gaspard’s wife posted a photo on Instagram, saying he has been missing since yesterday.

This was the first weekend L.A. county beaches had been back open, so it was crowded, and the weather conditions were rough.

Dep. Trina Schrader, of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept, said, “There are many rescues. People just maybe get pushed out a little further than they’re used to.”

The sheriff’s department says they train for these conditions and will continue to work with lifeguards and the coast guard on this search effort as long as they can.

“Every effort will be made to locate this gentleman. He is somebody’s family member, and we all have family. So, we will not rest until we feel every effort has been made to locate him,” Schrader said.

Gaspard was a tag-team wrestler. His partner was JTG.

