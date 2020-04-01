Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger dies of COVID-19

(WTVO) — Adam Schlesinger, 52, died Wednesday from complications to COVID-19, Rolling Stone reports.

Schlesinger was a co-founder of the group Fountains of Wayne, and was an Emmy and Grammy winning songwriter for film, television and theater.

Fountains of Wayne released five albums between 1996 and 2011, and wrote “That Thing You Do,” the title track from the Tom Hanks film That Thing You Do! The song was nominated for an Oscar.

Fountains of Wayne had a career-defining hist with “Stacy’s Mom.”

Schlesinger also wrote songs for the movie version of Josie and the Pussycats, and Stephen Colbert’s Colbert Report holiday special in 2008. He also co-wrote the score for the 2008 Broadway musical Cry-Baby, based on the John Waters film.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

