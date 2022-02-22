NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVO) — Fox News’ Neil Cavuto revealed Monday that, although vaccinated, he had been hospitalized for two weeks with a severe case of COVID-19 that almost killed him.

According to CNN, Cavuto previously got sick with the virus in October, having been immunocompromised due to an ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

Even though Cavuto had a mild case of COVID-19 in October, he said he landed in intensive care with pneumonia on the second round.

“It was really touch and go,” Cavuto said Monday. “Let me be clear: Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here.”