‘Friends’ reuniting for special on HBO’s new streaming service

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose with the award for outstanding comedy series at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. WarnerMedia announced Friday that the entire original cast of “Friends” will reunite for an unscripted special that will be available on HBO Max when the service debuts in May. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)

(WTVO) — The cast of “Friends” are reuniting for a special on HBO Max, Variety reported on Friday.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return for the special.

HBO Max is the name of a new, WarnerMedia streaming platform which nabbed the rights to “Friends” after Netflix’s option expired at the end of 2019.

HBO Max launches in May, and the special is expected to be available, along with all 236 episodes of “Friends,” upon its debut.

