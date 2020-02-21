‘Friends’ reuniting for special on HBO’s new streaming service

(WTVO) — The cast of “Friends” are reuniting for a special on HBO Max, Variety reported on Friday.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return for the special.
HBO Max is the name of a new, WarnerMedia streaming platform which nabbed the rights to “Friends” after Netflix’s option expired at the end of 2019.
HBO Max launches in May, and the special is expected to be available, along with all 236 episodes of “Friends,” upon its debut.
