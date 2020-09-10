‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Avengers’ actress Diana Rigg dies at 82

TOPSHOT – English actress Diana Rigg poses for a photo session during the 2nd edition of the Cannes International Series Festival (Canneseries) on April 5, 2019 in Cannes, southern France. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died. She was 82.

Rigg’s agent Simon Beresford said she died Thursday morning at home with her family.

Rigg’s daughter, Rachael Stirling, said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March.

Rigg starred in “The Avengers” alongside Patrick McNee’s bowler-hatted John Steed. The pair were an impeccably dressed duo who fought villains and traded quips in a show whose mix of adventure and humor was enduringly influential.

Rigg also starred in spy thriller “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” as the only woman ever to marry James Bond.

In later life, she played Olenna Tyrell in “Game of Thrones.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

