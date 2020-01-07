George Lopez under fire for comment about rumored bounty to kill Trump for Iran

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Comedian and actor George Lopez is responding to backlash he’s receiving over an apparent joke he made about a rumored bounty to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Responding to an Instagram post about the rumored $80 million bounty, Lopez wrote, “We’ll do it for half.”

The bounty was suggested at a funeral procession for slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike last week.

A eulogist at the procession reportedly called for the multi-million-dollar bounty while addressing crowds at the procession on Sunday in Mashhad.

There is no indication the bounty is endorsed by the Iranian government or Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Lopez has since responded to the backlash, calling it “a joke” that should not have been taken literally.

TMZ reports the U.S. Secret Service is aware of Lopez’s comment and law enforcement sources are reportedly investigating if his words carry any merit.

Lopez is a known critic of Trump and the administration’s immigration policies.

The comedian made headlines in July 2018 when he was caught on camera pretending to urinate on Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame using a water bottle.