‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max until it can return with ‘historical context’

(CNN) — HBO Max has pulled Gone with the Wind as mass protests against racial injustice sweep the country.
A spokesperson for the streaming service, which is owned by Warner Media, says the movie is a product of its time, and depicts racial prejudices commonplace in American society.
Gone with the Wind is a love story set during the American Civil War.
The 1939 film is considered a cinematic classic, but it’s also criticized for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.
HBO Max says when it does return, there will be a discussion of the movie’s historical context, and a denouncement of those racial depictions.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Boylan responds to ‘racist beliefs’ posted on social media by former students
- VIDEO: Men appear to mock Floyd’s death next to protesters
- Tilt Studio entertainment complex at CherryVale Mall to open this month
- Trump admin opposes extending enhanced unemployment benefit
- Monroe’s 2020 ‘Cheese Days’ festival canceled
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!