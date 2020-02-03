Guns N’ Roses coming to Wrigley Field this summer

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — According to Live Nation, Guns N’ Roses 2020 tour stops at Wrigley Field this summer.

The announced date is Sunday, July 26.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @gunsnroses is heading out on tour ⚡Presales start 2/4 at 10am local. #GNR2020

Get more info here. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) February 3, 2020

Showtime is 6 p.m.

You can expect it to look and sound a lot like this:

The Chicago date is part of GNR’s worldwide stadium tour. The band said it will steamroll through Milwaukee, Toronto, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague.

GNR will also be the first-ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium.

Tickets go on sale on February 4 at 10 a.m. for some and February 7 for the general public.

