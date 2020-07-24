Hallmark to feature LGBTQ stories in Christmas movies

(WTVO) — Hallmark Channel plans to air movies with LGBTQ narratives in it’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” lineup this year.

Hallmarks says it will produce 40 new movies this year, and producers are said to be in “active negotiations” to create films featuring LGBTQ storylines after it faced criticism online for what appeared to be a lack of inclusion, CNN reported.

Hallmark responded to frustrated viewers by assuring them that new content will reflect their demands for better LGBTQ representation.

George Zaralidis, vice president of network publicity for Crown Media Family, Hallmark’s parent company, issued an emailed statement to clarify the intentions for the upcoming releases. He identified diversity and inclusion as “top priority.”

“We look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors,” he said in the statement.

In December, the channel faced criticism for pulling commercials featuring a same-sex wedding.

The Hallmark Channel apologized and reversed the decision. President and CEO Mike Perry came forward saying it was “the wrong decision” in a statement at the time.

Hallmark bills itself as the “country’s leading destination for quality family entertainment.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

