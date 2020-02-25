Harvey Weinstein hospitalized for chest pains and heart palpitations after his conviction

NEW YORK (CNN) — Harvey Weinstein is being treated after feeling chest pains, having heart palpitations, and high blood pressure, according to his attorney Donna Rotunno.

Weinstein was admitted Monday night and “is OK,” attorney Donna Rotunno told CNN.

The longtime Hollywood producer was convicted earlier Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women and one count of first-degree rape.

He is expected to be transferred to the Rikers Island correctional facility when he is released from the hospital.

Weinstein, 67, faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of more than two decades in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 11.

