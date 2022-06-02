(WTVO) — Amber Heard’s attorney says the actress would “absolutely not” be able pay the $10 million awarded to Johnny Depp, according to NBC News.

Appearing on the Today show, Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, said she believes jurors were influenced by the intense social media coverage of the trial, resulting in a “lopsided” verdict in which Heard was “demonized.”

“I was against cameras in the courtroom and I went on record with that and argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this. But it made it a zoo,” Bredehoft said.

She went on to say that the verdict sends “a horrible message” to survivors of domestic abuse.

“Unless you pull out your phone and you video your spouse or your significant other beating you, effectively you won’t be believed,” she added.

Heard’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp, sued her for defamation after she wrote an op-ed published in the Washington Post saying she had become a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard never called Depp by name, but his lawyers convinced the jury that she was referring to him, awarding Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge capped the amount at $10.35 million due to a Virginia law.