Hip Hop producer Dr. Dre reportedly in ICU after suffering brain aneurysm

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WTVO) — Legendary Hip Hop producer and rapper Dr. Dre (Andre Romelle Young) is in the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm.

TMZ reports that Young is “stable and lucid,” but doctors are still doing a series of tests as they aren’t sure what caused the bleeding.

Dre has won six Grammys, three of which he took home as a producer or engineer. Born in Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing some of the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

He went on to produce his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eve, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, the Game, Anderson .Paak and many more.

He also found success outside of rap, producing Top 10 pop hits for Gwen Stefani, Michel’le and Mary J. Blige, helping the R&B queen top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time with “Family Affair.”

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.

