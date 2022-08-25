NEW YORK CITY (WTVO) — Actor Devin Ratray, best known for playing Buzz McCallister in the 1990 film “Home Alone,” is under investigation for an alleged rape that occurred in 2017.

According to CNN, Ratray is accused of attacking Lisa Smith, 45, in his Manhattan apartment, with Smith claiming he drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Ratray has not been charged and has denied the allegations, saying the “did not have sex” with Smith.

Last year, Ratray was arrested on domestic violence charges after being accused of trying to strangle his then-girlfriend.

Smith, who filed a police report in 2017, heard of the arrest and called police to check on the status of her case. Authorities said they were under the impression that she wanted to remain anonymous and didn’t want to press charges.

The case was reopened after Smith provided emails and text message transcripts to the police.

The New York Police Department told the New York Post, “The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors.”