Porn mogul Larry Flynt talks about the 40th anniversary of ‘Hustler’ magazine at his offices in Beverly Hills,California on August 26, 2014. As “Hustler” celebrates its 40th anniversary, porn mogul Larry Flynt explained that he would continue to publish the magazine if it remains profitable but would go digital if it starts losing money. Flynt also reflected on his fight for freedom of speech and the political landscape in America. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo by MARK RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Larry Flynt, the controversial founder of “Hustler” magazine, has died at 78, according to TMZ.

Flynt started the adult magazine in 1974. His multiple legal issues surrounding the periodical were made into the 1996 film “The People vs. Larry Flynt.”

He survived an attempted murder in 1978, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

As president of Larry Flynt publications, he also produced pornographic videos and magazines like “Barely Legal.”