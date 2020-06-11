Ice Cube accused of tweeting anti-Semitic images

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — Rapper and actor Ice Cube is facing criticism after allegedly sharing anti-Semitic images and conspiracies on Twitter.
Cube, 50, posted a photo on June 6th showing a group of men with stereotypical Jewish features playing Monopoly on the backs of black people, with the caption “F- THE NEW NORMAL UNTIL THEY FIX THE OLD NORMAL!”
Several Twitter users responded, asking for the posts to be removed, according to People.
“Cube, this is an Anti-Semitic trope,” one Twitter user responded. “Please take it down as it suggests Jews control everything. And trust me, we don’t. Because if Jews controlled everything, I would be rich af & Donald Trump would be in prison #DoBetter.”
“Hi Cube. I’m sure you didn’t realize, but that’s a famous anti-Semitic meme you posted. Please take it down. Jews stand with you. I know you wouldn’t mean to fight hate with more hate. #BlackLivesMatter,” another said.
The rapper also posted that the “Black Cube of Saturn” – which conspiracy theorists claims an occult symbol – is hidden within the Star of David. Twitter responded by covering the image with a “potentially sensitive content” warning.
Writer Roxanne Gay responded saying, :It is impossible to take you seriously with regards to social justice or,.. anything when you post anti-Semitic imagery. What the f- are you doing?”
According to People, Ice Cube has been previously criticized for the use of racist sentiments in his song “Black Korea,” and homophobic and anti-Semitic themes in “No Vaseline.”
