‘I’m feeling great’: ‘Jeopardy’ icon Alex Trebek gives update on cancer battle

(AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is giving a health update on his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The longtime host said he’s continuing his treatment and it’s paying off.

“I’m doing well,” Trebek, 79, said. “My numbers are good. I’m feeling great.”

In March, he announced he had survived one year of treatment.

Meanwhile, taping of the show has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said special episodes will be broadcast in July for which he’s recording show openings at home.

