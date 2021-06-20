‘It no longer represents democracy’; Singer Macy Gray calls for new American flag

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Singer Macy Gray performs onstage during the One Love Malibu Festival at King Gillette Ranch on December 02, 2018 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA)

(WJW) — In an op-ed to celebrate Juneteenth, Macy Gray says America needs a new flag.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who is from Canton, Ohio, wrote in the MarketWatch piece on Thursday that the American flag has been “hijacked as code for a specific belief.”

“Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect. It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag,” Gray said.

She suggested two stars be added to include D.C. and Puerto Rico. In the MarketWatch piece, the singer also suggested the colors be altered. “What if the stars were the colors of ALL of us — your skin tone and mine — like the melanin scale?” she wrote.

There has been reaction both for and against her idea. One person tweeted, “Now the flag is too white?! Maybe Macy Gray needs to spend some time with our service members for a little perspective.”

Another person said, “Ironic, those denouncing Macy Gray are the same ones who applaud the Insurrectionists who beat Capitol police w/American flags.”

The article came out on the same day President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth — June 19– a national holiday.