‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ coming back to TV this year

(WTVO) — Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang will be celebrating the holidays on broadcast TV again this year after rights to the programs were gobbled up by Apple TV+ last year.

Viewers were left in shock after a deal between WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, made Apple “the home for all things Peanuts.”

The holiday specials have aired annually on broadcast television since the 1960s.

According to Variety, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is scheduled to air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on Sunday, November 21 at 6:30 p.m. and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, December 19 at 6:30 p.m.

In addition, a new Peanuts special, “For Auld Lang Syne,” will air on New Years Eve.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.