Jessica Walter, star of ‘Arrested Development,’ ‘Archer,’ dead at 80

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 17: Jessica Walter attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 at Netflix FYSee Theater on May 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter died Wednesday in New York, according to Variety. She was 80 years old.

Walter won an Emmy nomination in 2005 for playing Lucille Bluth in “Arrested Development,” and shared three SAG awards for performance by an ensemble in a comedy, in 2005, 2006 and 2014.

Walter also starred in Clint Eastwood’s “Play Misty For Me” in 1971, playing a psychotic fan of Eastwood’s radio disc jockey.

She also voiced Malory Archer in the animated comedy “Archer” from 2009 – 2015.

Her career spanned shows such as “Route 66,” “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour,” “Mission: Impossible,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and starred in movies such as 1966’s “Grand Prix” opposite James Garner.

She was married twice, to Ross Bowman from 1966 to 1978, and Ron Leibman from 1983 until his death in 2019. Her daughter, Brooke Bowman, is a television executive, Variety reported.