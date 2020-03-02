‘Judge Judy’ calling it quits after 25 seasons

TODAY — Pictured: Judy Sheindlin appears on NBC News’ “Today” show (Photo by Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(WIXN) — It’s the end of an era for one of the America’s favorite court shows.

Judy Sheindlin, the star of “Judge Judy,” says the show will end after it wraps up the 25th season.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sheindlin made the announcement while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

But the famous judge isn’t ready to retire her gavel just yet. She said she is coming out with a show called “Judy Justice,” the Hollywood Reporter reports. It’s unclear where and when her new show will air.

Sheindlin is the highest-paid host in television, earning $47 million per year.

