CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Jussie Smollett is being held in a “psych ward” in jail, according to his brother.

Jocqui Smollett posted to his Instagram account Sunday, saying “So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at Cook County Jail. What’s very concerning is there was a note attached to his paperwork today and put on the front of his jail cell saying that he’s at risk of self-harm.”

“He is very stable. He is very strong. He is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that has ultimately has been put up against him,” Jocqui Smollett said.

A judge sentenced Smollett to 150 days in jail Thursday, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice. Smollett responded by defiantly maintaining his innocence and suggesting he could be killed in jail.

“If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBT community,” Smollett said, standing up at the defense table as his lawyers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded him. “Your Honor, I respect you and I respect the jury but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

Smollett faced up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.

But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts did not expect him to be sent to prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.