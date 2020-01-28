Justin Bieber to headline Summerfest Opening Day

Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for YouTube Originals’ “Justin Bieber: Seasons” premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Beliebers, get ready – Justin Bieber is scheduled to headline Summerfest on Opening Day, June 24.

Bieber will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater as part of his the Changes Tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, February 14th. Bieber’s fifth studio album, CHANGES, will go on sale the same day.

For more information, visit justinbiebermusic.com.

