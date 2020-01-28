Justin Bieber to headline Summerfest Opening Day

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Beliebers, get ready – Justin Bieber is scheduled to headline Summerfest on Opening Day, June 24.
Bieber will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater as part of his the Changes Tour.
Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, February 14th. Bieber’s fifth studio album, CHANGES, will go on sale the same day.
For more information, visit justinbiebermusic.com.
