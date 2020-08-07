Kanye West falls 1,300 signatures short to appear on Illinois ballot

FILE – Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump, tells Forbes in a story published Wednesday that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

(WTVO) — Rapper Kanye West will not appear on the November ballot in Illinois after the State Board of Elections say he fell short of the required signatures by 1,300.

WTTW reports that the determination will be presented to the election board on August 21st, when it finalizes the November 3rd ballot.

To qualify, West needed at least 2,500 signatures, but only managed to receive 1,200.

If the Illinois State Board of Elections upholds the determination, it will be mathematically impossible for West to claim the presidency, even if he won every state in which he could still get on the ballot.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

