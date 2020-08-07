Kanye West falls 1,300 signatures short to appear on Illinois ballot

(WTVO) — Rapper Kanye West will not appear on the November ballot in Illinois after the State Board of Elections say he fell short of the required signatures by 1,300.
WTTW reports that the determination will be presented to the election board on August 21st, when it finalizes the November 3rd ballot.
To qualify, West needed at least 2,500 signatures, but only managed to receive 1,200.
If the Illinois State Board of Elections upholds the determination, it will be mathematically impossible for West to claim the presidency, even if he won every state in which he could still get on the ballot.
